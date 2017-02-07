Former Clifton Park Supervisor Anita Daly joins economic...

Former Clifton Park Supervisor Anita ...

Former Clifton Park Supervisor Anita Daly has joined the staff of Envision Strategy, LLC, an Albany and Washington DC based advocacy firm, as a strategic advisor. "Envision Strategy is one of the few advocacy firms with tremendous capacity both in Albany and Washington," said Brett Heimov, the firm's managing director.

