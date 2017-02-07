Former Clifton Park Supervisor Anita Daly joins economic...
Former Clifton Park Supervisor Anita Daly has joined the staff of Envision Strategy, LLC, an Albany and Washington DC based advocacy firm, as a strategic advisor. "Envision Strategy is one of the few advocacy firms with tremendous capacity both in Albany and Washington," said Brett Heimov, the firm's managing director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Tyrone
|23
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|Proctors Sales
|31
|Schenectadys Mayor Is a Mean Nasty Drunk (May '16)
|Jan 25
|I Work At CityHall
|14
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC