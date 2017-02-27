Dennis Drue appeal denied

32 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The Clifton Park man who was convicted of killing two high school students and seriously injuring two more when he caused a crash on Northway has lost his chance to appeal. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said that the Supreme Court Appellate Division dismissed Dennis Drue's appeal, finalizing his conviction.

