Dennis Drue appeal denied
The Clifton Park man who was convicted of killing two high school students and seriously injuring two more when he caused a crash on Northway has lost his chance to appeal. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said that the Supreme Court Appellate Division dismissed Dennis Drue's appeal, finalizing his conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Mon
|caliviado
|2
|Another pleads in fatal Schenectady fire
|Feb 26
|Trumpster
|1
|Schenectady cop gets 4 years (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|MichaelHamiltonSt...
|8
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Mad as hell
|24
|Drunk glenville cop
|Feb 17
|Trump
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC