COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements

Good news made even better: Last week, the Palace Theatre announced that super singer-songwriter John Prine would be stepping into the spotlight on Friday, July 28. now the folks at the Palace have upped the ante by announcing that Margo Price will open the show. Oh yeah! Jazz vocal kingpins the Manhattan Transfer will take over the stage at Skidmore College's Zankel Music Center in Saratoga Springs at 8pm on Saturday, May 13. The show will mark the group first Greater Nippertown concert since Trist Curless joined the following the 2014 death of founder Tim Hauser.

Clifton Park, NY

