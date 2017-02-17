Capital Tonight: February 16

On this episode of Capital Tonight: reports on Governor Cuomo's stop in Western New York, and the joint legislative budget hearing on health issues. Interviews with Senator Jim Tedisco, Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, Blue Carreker from CItizen Action of New York, Claudia Hammar and Laura Haight from The Association of Health Care Providers, and Brian Shapiro from the New York State Humane Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.