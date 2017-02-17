Capital Tonight: February 16
On this episode of Capital Tonight: reports on Governor Cuomo's stop in Western New York, and the joint legislative budget hearing on health issues. Interviews with Senator Jim Tedisco, Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, Blue Carreker from CItizen Action of New York, Claudia Hammar and Laura Haight from The Association of Health Care Providers, and Brian Shapiro from the New York State Humane Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Mad as hell
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Drunk glenville cop
|Feb 17
|Trump
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC