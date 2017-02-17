Capital Tonight: February 16

Capital Tonight: February 16

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Your News Now

On this episode of Capital Tonight: reports on Governor Cuomo's stop in Western New York, and the joint legislative budget hearing on health issues. Interviews with Senator Jim Tedisco, Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, Blue Carreker from CItizen Action of New York, Claudia Hammar and Laura Haight from The Association of Health Care Providers, and Brian Shapiro from the New York State Humane Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) 20 hr Mad as hell 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
Drunk glenville cop Feb 17 Trump 1
Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10) Feb 15 Peter Gerdine 38
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09) Feb 4 Chris 43
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Saratoga County was issued at February 24 at 3:25AM EST

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC