Toll Gate Ice Cream thanks customers, supporters
Mary Zautner Smart , sister of ailing Toll Gate Ice Cream owner Rob Zautner, photographs the crowd as they give away free ice cream as a thank you to customers for their support of her brother Saturday Jan. 28, 2017 in Slingerlands, NY. Family members remind the public that their closing will only by temporary.
