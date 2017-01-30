Toll Gate Ice Cream thanks customers,...

Toll Gate Ice Cream thanks customers, supporters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Albany Times Union

Mary Zautner Smart , sister of ailing Toll Gate Ice Cream owner Rob Zautner, photographs the crowd as they give away free ice cream as a thank you to customers for their support of her brother Saturday Jan. 28, 2017 in Slingerlands, NY. Family members remind the public that their closing will only by temporary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mary smith 20,788
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... 17 hr a witness oneof many 2
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) 18 hr Tyrone 23
The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13) Jan 26 Proctors Sales 31
Schenectadys Mayor Is a Mean Nasty Drunk (May '16) Jan 25 I Work At CityHall 14
To T Bailey in Cohoes Jan 18 O G Straight 1
News Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level Jan 3 Aye 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC