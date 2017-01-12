Some Capital Region municipal websites still fail to post...
The Times Union reviewed 26 websites in the Capital Region. They were rated based on whether they posted critical information and whether the information was easy to find.
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|City Hall
|29
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|Jan 3
|Aye
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
