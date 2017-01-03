Shenendehowa school superintendent to address Open Space...
At the next Shenendehowa School Board of Education meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Oliver Robinson will discuss the more than 7,000 signature petition collected by Friends of Clifton Park Open Space. Friends of Open Space will speak during public comment about the recent petition drive and request the scheduling of a referendum.
