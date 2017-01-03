Shenendehowa land vote not possible b...

Shenendehowa land vote not possible before March or April

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

At the first Board of Education meeting since the Friends of Clifton Park Open Space handed in more than 7,000 signatures to the Shenendehowa School District to demand a vote on the fate of district land, the superintendent of schools said the district couldn't hold a vote until March or April. Speaking to a room full of people holding up signs "We want a vote," Superintendent Oliver Robinson said the district must first go through all of the names on the petitions, typing them onto spreadsheets and cross-referencing them with tax rolls, county data bases and the school's own student information system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level Jan 3 Aye 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08) Dec 25 wsander1 8
Looking Dec 20 Jthm 1
Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09) Dec 20 thatfemale 22
News 35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit... Dec 19 drmortonmd 1
Schenectady and Albany County women beware Dec 16 Noname 5
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC