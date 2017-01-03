Shenendehowa land vote not possible before March or April
At the first Board of Education meeting since the Friends of Clifton Park Open Space handed in more than 7,000 signatures to the Shenendehowa School District to demand a vote on the fate of district land, the superintendent of schools said the district couldn't hold a vote until March or April. Speaking to a room full of people holding up signs "We want a vote," Superintendent Oliver Robinson said the district must first go through all of the names on the petitions, typing them onto spreadsheets and cross-referencing them with tax rolls, county data bases and the school's own student information system.
