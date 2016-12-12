Shenendehowa district residents gather more than 7,000...

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Friends of Open Space has gathered 7,016 signatures forcing the Shenendehowa Central School district to have a public vote on the future of its 34 acres on Route 146 and Moe Road. The referendum, which has yet to be scheduled, will ask district residents to decide if the district should sell the property to BBL Developers for $2.05 million.

