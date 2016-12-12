Shenendehowa district residents gather more than 7,000...
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Friends of Open Space has gathered 7,016 signatures forcing the Shenendehowa Central School district to have a public vote on the future of its 34 acres on Route 146 and Moe Road. The referendum, which has yet to be scheduled, will ask district residents to decide if the district should sell the property to BBL Developers for $2.05 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|2 hr
|Aye
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Schenectady and Albany County women beware
|Dec 16
|Noname
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC