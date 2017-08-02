Schenectady casino opens at noon on F...

Schenectady casino opens at noon on Feb. 8

Wednesday

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady held a ceremony to unveil their new LED electronic sign and opening date of 2/8/2017 on Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016 in Schenectady, N.Y. Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady held a ceremony to unveil their new LED electronic sign and opening date of 2/8/2017 on Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016 in Schenectady, N.Y. The new sign at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The new sign at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.

