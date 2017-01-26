Revoking land sale will benefit district

Revoking land sale will benefit district

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Gazette

I believe The Gazette is off-base on this matter. The petitions obtained by Friends of Clifton Park Open Space, in fact, were signed by residents of Halfmoon, Ballston, Waterford and other communities in the Shenendehowa school district.

