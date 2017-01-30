Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pension loss
There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from Saturday, titled Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pension loss. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
Exterior of St. Clare's Hospital on Thursday morning, Sept. 13, 2007, in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of St. Clare's Hospital on Thursday morning, Sept.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
|
#1 Yesterday
What else would one expect of the 'Ellis' Idiots? ALL of you were warned.
|
#2 21 hrs ago
there are enough witnesses to this travesity that it can be corrected. The State St. Clare's admim and Elli were all aware. Sell assests of these organizations to makepensioners whole. and why was any money spent at Bellevue Berger called for closure.
|
