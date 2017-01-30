Retirees of former Schenectady hospit...

Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pension loss

There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from Saturday, titled Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pension loss. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Exterior of St. Clare's Hospital on Thursday morning, Sept. 13, 2007, in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of St. Clare's Hospital on Thursday morning, Sept.

anon

Cobleskill, NY

#1 Yesterday
What else would one expect of the 'Ellis' Idiots? ALL of you were warned.
a witness oneof many

Edmond, OK

#2 21 hrs ago
anon wrote:
What else would one expect of the 'Ellis' Idiots? ALL of you were warned.
there are enough witnesses to this travesity that it can be corrected. The State St. Clare's admim and Elli were all aware. Sell assests of these organizations to makepensioners whole. and why was any money spent at Bellevue Berger called for closure.
