Restaurant inspections: Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer
Sun Rise Restaurant: 64 Broad Street, Waterford Critical violations : 8 Noncritical violations: 15 Last inspection: 12/1/2016 Violations: Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises. Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38F during cold holding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Leroy
|21
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Jan 15
|City Hall
|29
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|Jan 3
|Aye
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec '16
|Jthm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC