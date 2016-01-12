Restaurant inspections: Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer

Sun Rise Restaurant: 64 Broad Street, Waterford Critical violations : 8 Noncritical violations: 15 Last inspection: 12/1/2016 Violations: Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises. Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38F during cold holding.

