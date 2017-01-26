Reports: Potential deal falls through

The logo on the front of the Market 32Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. The logo on the front of the Market 32Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Albertsons Cos. has walked away from a potential $1 billion deal to acquire Schenectady-based Price Chopper, according to two supermarket industry trade publications.

