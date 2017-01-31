Police arrest 2 accused of committing numerous vehicle larcenies in the Capital Region
The Colonie Police Department arrested two people accused of committing numerous larcenies from vehicles in Colonie, Clifton Park, Voorheesville, Guilderland, Schenectady, Bethlehem and Niskayuna from September to November 2016. Police say after a search warrant was executed at a residence, stolen merchandise was recovered.
