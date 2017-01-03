N.Y. Regents: School district respons...

N.Y. Regents: School district response to opioid OD-reversal...

State leaders are trying to get more school districts to sign up for an overdose prevention program that allows school personnel to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. Commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, the so-called miracle drug blocks the effects of heroin and other opioids and reverses an overdose, which causes breathing to slow down or stop and has contributed to the deaths of some 30,000 Americans in 2015.

