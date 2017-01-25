Laura Neely and Brandon Morroni wed
The bride is the daughter of John and Leslie Neely of Clifton Park, N.Y. The bridegroom is the son of Dennis and Brenda Kasubick of Houtzdale and the late Anthony Morroni. Christine Neely, sister of the bride, and Gillian Sheffy were maids of honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Schenectadys Mayor Is a Mean Nasty Drunk (May '16)
|22 hr
|I Work At CityHall
|14
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|I Work At CityHall
|30
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Tyrone
|22
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|Jan 3
|Aye
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|wsander1
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC