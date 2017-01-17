Grisly details of killings unveiled

Murder suspect Luis A. Monge Guevara, 20, of Clifton Park, center, appears for his arraignment in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. Murder suspect Luis A. Monge Guevara, 20, of Clifton Park, center, appears for his arraignment in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. Magdaleno Perez-Calixto, 28, of Latham, center, makes an appearance in Rensselaer County Court for his arraignment on numerous charges, including murder on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. less Magdaleno Perez-Calixto, 28, of Latham, center, makes an appearance in Rensselaer County Court for his arraignment on numerous charges, including murder on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. less Cresencio Salazar enters City Court for his arraignment on a second degree murder warrant for the alleged stabbing and beating of Javier Gomez on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.