Five accused in $140K theft-and-return scheme
Five people have been arrested in an elaborate scheme to steal home-improvement merchandise from multiple Lowe's stores, which was then "returned" to the Halfmoon store for gift cards, state police said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
