Ex-Congressman Sweeney of Clifton Park vets Trump staff
Former New York Congressman John Sweeney is seen before a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Times Union Center on Monday, April 11, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. less Former New York Congressman John Sweeney is seen before a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Times Union Center on Monday, April 11, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times ... more Ex-Congressman John Sweeney just finished interviewing an applicant for the job of U.S. ambassador to Estonia on Wednesday morning following weeks of marathon vetting sessions inside Trump Tower.
