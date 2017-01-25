COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
Ribald songman John Valby returns to the stage at the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park on Saturday, April 15. Don Jamieson opens the show at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in advance; $17 at the door.
