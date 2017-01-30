Clifton Park woman charged with child endangerment
A Clifton Park woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation by State Police and Saratoga County Child Protective Services. Tara Dewey, 38, on Sunday was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after officials found Dewey had acted in "a manner that is injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child in her custody," police said Monday.
