Churchill: Vote on the fate of Clifton Park land is for the good

Bob Rybak gets signatures on a petition to put the development of Shenendehowa school land to a district-wide referendum Friday Dec. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Bob Rybak gets signatures on a petition to put the development of Shenendehowa school land to a district-wide referendum Friday Dec. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Bob Rybak works the shoppers at Hannaford for signatures on a petition to put the development of Shenendehowa school land to a district-wide referendum Friday Dec. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Bob Rybak works the shoppers at Hannaford for signatures on a petition to put the development of Shenendehowa school land to a district-wide referendum Friday Dec. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Bob Rybak, left, gets signatures on a petition to put the development of Shenendehowa school land to a district-wide referendum Friday Dec. 30, 2016 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Lori ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.