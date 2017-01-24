Announcement Expected on Proposed Clifton Park Land Sale
The Shenendehowa Central Schools Board of Education wants to sell a 34-acre piece of land to a developer for $2 million. But the group "Friends of Clifton Park Open Space" is against the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Schenectadys Mayor Is a Mean Nasty Drunk (May '16)
|Wed
|I Work At CityHall
|14
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|I Work At CityHall
|30
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Tyrone
|22
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|Jan 3
|Aye
|1
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|wsander1
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC