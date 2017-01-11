7,016 signatures on petition for Clifton Park land
The Friends of Clifton Park Open Space collected 7026 petition signatures to force a referendum vote on the fate of 34 acres of wooded land the Shen school district wants to sell to a developer. Click through the slideshow to see how the town has changed through the years .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|Jan 3
|Aye
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Schenectady and Albany County women beware
|Dec 16
|Noname
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC