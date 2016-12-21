School district rejects push to preserve a wooded oasis in
The Shenendehowa school board on Tuesday night swept aside months of protests by residents and narrowly voted to sell 34 acres of green space to a developer, clearing the way for yet more stores and office buildings in Clifton Park's crowded commercial district. Opponents, who sought to preserve the green space as parkland, expressed frustration and bitterness over the 4-3 decision.
