SCCC unveils culinary improvements

SCCC unveils culinary improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Albany Times Union

Schenectady County Community College students and visitors use a craps table that is part of the school's new casino lab. Students in Schenectady County Community College's acclaimed culinary and hospitality school have new learning opportunities and facilities this fall, including an outdoor wood-fired oven and a casino lab with gaming tables, designed for training potential future employees of the Electric City's forthcoming Rivers Casino & Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
Looking Dec 20 Jthm 1
Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09) Dec 20 thatfemale 22
News 35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit... Dec 19 drmortonmd 1
Schenectady and Albany County women beware Dec 16 Noname 5
Potter and Sons Construction Nov 30 Mikedamason 1
Home owners, Contractors and Construction worke... Nov 30 Mikedamason 2
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC