SCCC unveils culinary improvements
Schenectady County Community College students and visitors use a craps table that is part of the school's new casino lab. Students in Schenectady County Community College's acclaimed culinary and hospitality school have new learning opportunities and facilities this fall, including an outdoor wood-fired oven and a casino lab with gaming tables, designed for training potential future employees of the Electric City's forthcoming Rivers Casino & Resort.
