Reintroducing RE/MAX, 2 new offices now open in Capital Region

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Albany Times Union

The crew at RE/MAX Capital in Clifton Park, L-R: Agents Richard Jacobson, Sandra Jacobson, Douglas Schenk, Terri Dentinger, Faye Rispoli, Brian Evans, Katherine Curran, broker/owner Theodora D'Amico, and agents Jeffrey Decatur and Maria Mencarelli. After making changes in the ownership of its New York offices, the real estate company RE/MAX announced of its first ever Rensselaer franchisee and a second RE/MAX Capital office.

