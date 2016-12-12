Property BBL will donate to Town of C...

Property BBL will donate to Town of Clifton Park is unsuitable...

Tuesday Dec 27

The portion of the Shenendehowa Central School property that the developer BBL will donate to the Town of Clifton park is considered unsuitable for development. The Saratoga County Tax Data website divides the 34-acre site, which the district plans to sell to BBL, into three categories: 14 acres are residual, which the state Office of Real Property Services classified as "excess land on a commerical site, which is not considered suitable for development purposes."

