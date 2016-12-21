Light snowfall Thursday, mild Christmas weather ahead in...
Claire Nolan tires out her studded tire on her bike on Buckingham Lake which opened today without least 7 inches of ice according to Albany DGS Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 in Albany, N. Y less Claire Nolan tires out her studded tire on her bike on Buckingham Lake which opened today without least 7 inches of ice according to Albany DGS Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 in Albany, N. Y less George Bizer, who moved from Florida to take a teaching job, spends his holiday time on Buckingham Lake which opened on Tuesday with least 7 inches of ice, according to Albany DGS, on Dec. 20, 2016 in Albany, ... more Claire Nolan tries out her studded tires on her bike as George Bizer tests his skates on Buckingham Lake which opened Tuesday with least 7 inches of ice, according to Albany DGS, on Dec. 20, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less Claire Nolan tries out her studded tires on her bike as George Bizer tests his skates on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Schenectady and Albany County women beware
|Dec 16
|Noname
|5
|Potter and Sons Construction
|Nov 30
|Mikedamason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC