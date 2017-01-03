Its a Wonderful (Chamber) Life
During the holiday season, one of the most famous movies of all time is Frank Capra 's "It's a Wonderful Life" , starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed . It has captivated generations with its story of a despondent man who learns how much his life has impacted his hometown community, and how different things would have been without him.
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schenectady High seniors read at sixth-grade level
|9 hr
|Aye
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Dec 25
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Schenectady and Albany County women beware
|Dec 16
|Noname
|5
