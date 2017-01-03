Hotels welcome growth

Hotels welcome growth

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Albany Times Union

Construction continues on the TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel on Forts Ferry Road on Thursday, April 1, 2016 in Latham, N.Y. Construction continues on the TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel on Forts Ferry Road on Thursday, April 1, 2016 in Latham, N.Y. A view of the 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Clifton Park, N.Y. A view of the 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Clifton Park, N.Y. Capital Region hotel revenue grew in 2016, marking at least the fifth consecutive year that the local market saw upticks - a trend some say indicates a tourism market that has mostly recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08) Dec 25 wsander1 8
Looking Dec 20 Jthm 1
Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09) Dec 20 thatfemale 22
News 35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit... Dec 19 drmortonmd 1
Schenectady and Albany County women beware Dec 16 Noname 5
Potter and Sons Construction Nov '16 Mikedamason 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC