Hotels welcome growth

Construction continues on the TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel on Forts Ferry Road on Thursday, April 1, 2016 in Latham, N.Y. Construction continues on the TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel on Forts Ferry Road on Thursday, April 1, 2016 in Latham, N.Y. A view of the 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Clifton Park, N.Y. A view of the 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Clifton Park, N.Y. Capital Region hotel revenue grew in 2016, marking at least the fifth consecutive year that the local market saw upticks - a trend some say indicates a tourism market that has mostly recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.

