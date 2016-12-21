Exhibit Design and Trade Show Managem...

Exhibit Design and Trade Show Management Provider Creatacor Promotes Staff, Expands Team

Creatacor, Inc., an award-winning exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider in Clifton Park, N.Y., recently expanded the roles of two longtime employees, and added additional staff to their growing team. Rich Henaghan, now Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will maintain his current responsibilities as a Senior Account Executive, working toward initiative planning and execution.

