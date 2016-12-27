12/27/16: Today's Top Tips: Tuesday
FILM : "The Breakfast Club" @ Proctors , Schenectady. The Electric City's performing arts empire began 90 years ago today - December 27, 1926 - when 12-year-old Michael Riccio bought the first ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08)
|Sun
|wsander1
|8
|Looking
|Dec 20
|Jthm
|1
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|thatfemale
|22
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Schenectady and Albany County women beware
|Dec 16
|Noname
|5
|Potter and Sons Construction
|Nov 30
|Mikedamason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC