Clifton man pleads guilty in Passaic ...

Clifton man pleads guilty in Passaic bar sexual assault

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton man pleads guilty in Passaic bar sexual assault A Clifton man has admitted to sexually assaulting an employee of a Passaic bar in November of 2012. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ubDI2r Miguel A Delacruz, 39, of Clifton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault in court on Friday, June 30. Miguel A. Delacruz, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault before Passaic County Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

