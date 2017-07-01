Clifton man pleads guilty in Passaic bar sexual assault A Clifton man has admitted to sexually assaulting an employee of a Passaic bar in November of 2012. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ubDI2r Miguel A Delacruz, 39, of Clifton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault in court on Friday, June 30. Miguel A. Delacruz, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault before Passaic County Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

