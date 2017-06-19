Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar to open 6th N.J. location next week

EDISON -- Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the self-proclaimed upscale, casual burger joint , is set to open its sixth New Jersey location next week in a push to expand its footprint in the state. The restaurant -- with locations in states up and down the East Coast -- is set to open another spot in the Edison Towns Square retail and dining complex on Route 1 south on June 27. Zinburger opened its first location on the East Coast in Clifton six years ago, bringing its "gourmet burgers, salads and sides, decadent shakes and deserts, and carefully crafted selection of wine," according to its website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.