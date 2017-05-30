Woman charged in DWI crash that kille...

Woman charged in DWI crash that killed motorcyclist released from jail

33 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

MORRISTOWN -- The woman who's accused of fatally striking a motorcyclist on Route 80 in Montville while intoxicated on Friday night was released from jail, authorities said. Michelle Perez, 42, of Clifton, was released from Morristown County Correctional Facility on the condition she report to pre-trial services twice a month, undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation, and be limited to only driving to work and her son's school, Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Fred Snowflack confirmed.

