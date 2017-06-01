Video: Disabled senior robbed in Clifton
Eleuterio Ortega, 83, of Clifton, was robbed of his gold chain, which he estimates is worth $600 on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Ortega recalls the incident in this Thursday, June 1, 2017 interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|7 hr
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May 6
|joan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC