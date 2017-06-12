Two dozen cars burglarized overnight ...

Two dozen cars burglarized overnight in Clifton

Monday Jun 12

Burglars ravaged an Allwood neighborhood, breaking into two dozen motor vehicles in one night last week. According to the Clifton Police Department, two dozen cars parked in the area of Allwood Road and Market Street were broken into last Tuesday during the early morning hours.

