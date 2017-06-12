Two dozen cars burglarized overnight in Clifton
Two dozen cars burglarized overnight in Clifton Burglars ravaged an Allwood neighborhood, breaking into two dozen motor vehicles in one night last week. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sVcWuS According to the Clifton Police Department, two dozen cars parked in the area of Allwood Road and Market Street were broken into last Tuesday during the early morning hours..
