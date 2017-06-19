Rent laws pit community group and city officials against management company
JERSEY CITY - When Colin Devries moved into his Belmont Avenue apartment, he was told his unit had been completely renovated after the previous tenant moved out. What he didn't know was the last tenant was paying about $650 less per month and that his rent had increased by more than 92 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Jun 19
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Jun 14
|hello
|54
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May '17
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC