Rent laws pit community group and cit...

Rent laws pit community group and city officials against management company

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY - When Colin Devries moved into his Belmont Avenue apartment, he was told his unit had been completely renovated after the previous tenant moved out. What he didn't know was the last tenant was paying about $650 less per month and that his rent had increased by more than 92 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
Passaic smells bad Jun 19 Passaicguy 1
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 18 STATION 13 LOSER 2
$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08) Jun 18 aaa 13
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) Jun 14 hello 54
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May '17 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC