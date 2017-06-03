A 25-year-old Clifton man was arrested on Thursday after police found 23 ounces of cocaine in his home which he allegedly planned to sell. Police: Clifton man busted for 23 ounces of cocaine A 25-year-old Clifton man was arrested on Thursday after police found 23 ounces of cocaine in his home which he allegedly planned to sell.

