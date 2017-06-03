Police: Clifton man busted for 23 oun...

Police: Clifton man busted for 23 ounces of cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Hackensack Chronicle

A 25-year-old Clifton man was arrested on Thursday after police found 23 ounces of cocaine in his home which he allegedly planned to sell. Police: Clifton man busted for 23 ounces of cocaine A 25-year-old Clifton man was arrested on Thursday after police found 23 ounces of cocaine in his home which he allegedly planned to sell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 1 sheliesalot 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC