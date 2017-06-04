Plum on Park in Montclair opens its outdoor seating12 minutes | Dining
Plum on Park in Montclair expands outdoor seating Summer is all about those al fresco meals. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sE7VWj Plum on Park in Montclair, from Clifton native Natalie Colledge, has opened its outdoor dining for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC