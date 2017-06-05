Pereg Natural Foods Answers the Quest...

Pereg Natural Foods Answers the Question: 'What's There to Love About Lentils?'

Plus, A Guide to Different Lentil Types Clifton, NJ, JUNE 5, 2017 -- What's there to love about lentils? Lentil's nutrition benefits include the ability to improve and maintain heart health, help you to lose weight in a healthy way, fight blood sugar fluctuations that can lead to diabetes or low energy levels, and improve digestive health, too. Lentils are legumes, related to beans and peanuts, and to some comparable to dried split peas in appearance, although they are not as sweet.

