Pereg Natural Foods Answers the Question: 'What's There to Love About Lentils?'
Plus, A Guide to Different Lentil Types Clifton, NJ, JUNE 5, 2017 -- What's there to love about lentils? Lentil's nutrition benefits include the ability to improve and maintain heart health, help you to lose weight in a healthy way, fight blood sugar fluctuations that can lead to diabetes or low energy levels, and improve digestive health, too. Lentils are legumes, related to beans and peanuts, and to some comparable to dried split peas in appearance, although they are not as sweet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May 6
|joan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC