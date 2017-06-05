Paterson worker accused of child sex ...

Paterson worker accused of child sex is fired

Paterson worker accused of child sex is fired Housing inspector -- suspended after he was charged in 2015 -- was fired for allegedly working while he was suspended. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2swNknE PATERSON - A Clifton man facing child sex charges has lost his job as a Paterson housing inspector for allegedly performing work-related duties while he was suspended, according to public records.

