Paterson official promoted to $140,000 finance post
Paterson official promoted to $140,000 finance post Marge Cherone was Paterson's budget officer, and had previously been nominated to be finance director. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sjy0xg Mayor Joey Torres is accused of using city DPW workers on taxpayer-funded overtime to do work a business owned by his daughter and nephew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Wed
|hello
|54
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May '17
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Justice League
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC