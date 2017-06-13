Paterson official promoted to $140,000 finance post Marge Cherone was Paterson's budget officer, and had previously been nominated to be finance director. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sjy0xg Mayor Joey Torres is accused of using city DPW workers on taxpayer-funded overtime to do work a business owned by his daughter and nephew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.