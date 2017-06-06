Paterson: Eastside Park garden gets $...

Paterson: Eastside Park garden gets $36K upgrade18 minutes | Paterson Press

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Montclair Times

Paterson: Eastside Park garden gets $36K upgrade A $36,000 upgrade will provide for a fence to deter groundhogs at the park Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sAgVwL PATERSON - The pesky groundhogs that hang around Paterson will have a tougher time getting into Eastside Park's learning garden. As part of a $36,000 upgrade, the nonprofit group that operates the garden has installed a new fence that includes underground mesh wiring to prevent the critters from tunneling their way to a vegetable feast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 1 sheliesalot 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May '17 joan 2
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC