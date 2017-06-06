Paterson: Eastside Park garden gets $36K upgrade18 minutes | Paterson Press
Paterson: Eastside Park garden gets $36K upgrade A $36,000 upgrade will provide for a fence to deter groundhogs at the park Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sAgVwL PATERSON - The pesky groundhogs that hang around Paterson will have a tougher time getting into Eastside Park's learning garden. As part of a $36,000 upgrade, the nonprofit group that operates the garden has installed a new fence that includes underground mesh wiring to prevent the critters from tunneling their way to a vegetable feast.
