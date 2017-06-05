Grumble, but this cool, wet, cloudy s...

Grumble, but this cool, wet, cloudy spring is real

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Edgewater View

New Jersey had its ninth wettest May ever, and constant cloud cover has kept it cool right into June -- but the heat's coming next week Rainy, cloudy, cool - grumble, but we're actually getting a real spring this year New Jersey had its ninth wettest May ever, and constant cloud cover has kept it cool right into June -- but the heat's coming next week Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rXEPFc Recent snow and rain have helped replenish North Jersey drinking water reservoirs just in time for the season of peak water demand. Children and adults alike use umbrellas to keep dry from the rain along E. Ridgewood Ave Monday afternoon May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edgewater View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 1 sheliesalot 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May '17 joan 2
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC