GOP remains divided after Corrado win in NJ40

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Verona-Cedar Grove Times

GOP members are calling on two party chairmen to resign because of their opposition to Kristin Corrado and ineffectiveness in their roles. Corrado win does little to unify North Jersey Republicans GOP members are calling on two party chairmen to resign because of their opposition to Kristin Corrado and ineffectiveness in their roles.

