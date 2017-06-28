Future of auxiliary students will be discussed10 minutes | News
The school administration will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors tonight regarding a shared service proposal Proposal for auxiliary students to be discussed tonight The school administration will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors tonight regarding a shared service proposal Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tpKXH6 GARFIELD - School officials will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors on June 28 regarding a shared-services agreement moving the auxiliary school students with behavioral disabilities to the club for one year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Jun 19
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Jun 14
|hello
|54
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May '17
|the shore
|919
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC