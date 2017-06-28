Future of auxiliary students will be discussed10 minutes | News

The school administration will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors tonight regarding a shared service proposal Proposal for auxiliary students to be discussed tonight The school administration will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors tonight regarding a shared service proposal Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tpKXH6 GARFIELD - School officials will present a proposal to the Garfield Boys and Girls Club board of directors on June 28 regarding a shared-services agreement moving the auxiliary school students with behavioral disabilities to the club for one year.

