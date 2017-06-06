Former housing inspector acquitted in apartment case

Passaic City: Troy Dye, former housing inspector, acquitted in illegal apartment case Former City of Passaic housing inspector acquitted in illegal apartment case Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s1Dddy Troy Dye, left, with his attorney Miles Feinstein during testimony Monday in Superior Court in Paterson. Dye has been accused of persuading a municipal judge to dismiss a summons against a landlord who allowed Dye to stay in an illegal attic apartment rent-free in exchange for the favor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.