Former housing inspector acquitted in apartment case
Passaic City: Troy Dye, former housing inspector, acquitted in illegal apartment case Former City of Passaic housing inspector acquitted in illegal apartment case Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s1Dddy Troy Dye, left, with his attorney Miles Feinstein during testimony Monday in Superior Court in Paterson. Dye has been accused of persuading a municipal judge to dismiss a summons against a landlord who allowed Dye to stay in an illegal attic apartment rent-free in exchange for the favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC